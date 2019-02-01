Cannabinoids Are Common: Why So Many Use CBD, Delta-8, Others

Jan. 8, 2024 – They’re not regulated by the federal government, at least not yet, but a substantial number of Americans reportedly use hemp-derived alternative cannabinoid products.

Some take them to manage pain, others to help improve their sleep. Known more commonly as CBD, delta-8, CBG, and CBN, these products have flooded the marketplace.

Users interviewed for this story recommend caution and encouraged others to find a reputable source or brand and sticking with it.

So how many American adults are using these products?

“We were surprised that over a quarter of Americans used these emerging cannabinoid products in the past year,” said Kevin Boehnke, PhD, a research assistant professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Boehnke was senior investigator in a study that examined how often and why Americans used these products.

Younger adults and those living in states where cannabis use was prohibited by law were more likely to use CBD, delta-8 THC, and others. These “emerging cannabinoids” contain less than 0.3% THC (the compound in marijuana that makes one “high”) and are currently legal under federal law.