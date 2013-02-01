Grief Can Strike Even Before a Loved One Is Gone

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Feelings of grief are expected after the loss of a loved one, but having those feelings when your loved one has a terminal illness is also real and can fluctuate over time, experts say.



Individuals can adjust to their emotional pain, according to a new study focusing on what is known as "pre-loss grief" observed at two points in time for people whose family members had advanced cancer or dementia.

"There's a lot of research on anticipatory grief, which involves worry about the future. But pre-loss grief in that moment is pretty ignored," said study author Jonathan Singer, a clinical psychology intern in psychiatry and behavioral health at Ohio State University.

"With medical advances, people are going to be living longer with life-limiting illnesses, so there will be a bigger and bigger issue with grief before the person passes away," he said in a university news release. "Symptoms of pre-loss grief can predict long-term negative outcomes after a loved one's death, so this is a good intervention target that we should figure out now."