All moms want the best for their babies, but the best choices aren’t always black and white. You’ve probably heard the saying “breast is best,” right? The truth is that breastfeeding can be difficult for some moms and babies.

That’s OK. There are a number of good, safe, and healthy alternatives to breastfeeding.

“Fed is best,” says Melissa Pichetto, a neonatal nurse practitioner in Atlanta. “Fed babies are less likely to see me in the hospital. Fed babies have less failure to thrive, less jaundice, less lethargy.”

For some moms, the tough decision may not be whether to bottle feed, but instead what to put in the baby bottle. Pumped breastmilk or commercial formula? Plant-based or milk-based? American brands or European?