Watch: Doctor Flips Pregnant Mom’s Baby Bump

When you’re a mom-to-be, you’re almost guaranteed to feel your growing baby kick or move around some. Then there’s Vanessa Fisher. She felt her unborn son do a complete 180 with a big assist from her doctor.

In an incredible video Vanessa and her husband Nick posted on Facebook, the doctor carefully turns the baby around so he can be born head-first instead of feet-first or bottom-first, a position called “breech.”

“I was just trying to relax as much as possible,” Vanessa says. “I was optimistic -- just looking forward to it working and trying not to even think negatively.”

“It’s a crazy sight,” says Nick, who shot the video. He remembers thinking: “I’m sure there’s family and friends that I wouldn’t be able to explain this to without a visual aid.”

The couple planned on having a natural birth at home. But with a baby in the breech position, Vanessa would be a lot more likely to need a C-section.

So around 37 weeks into her pregnancy, Vanessa’s midwife referred her to an OB/GYN to discuss her options. She and Nick decided to try a procedure that could boost her chances of having a natural delivery: external cephalic version (ECV).

“We were kind of curious just to see if it would work if we tried it,” Vanessa says. “I knew that I would be in a better state of mind, being at peace that he [the baby] had turned.”

As you can see in her video, ECV is a delicate attempt to rotate a baby in the breech position to a head-down position.

“It’s basically just hands-on, feeling the baby, feeling the movement of the baby,” says Bruce Feinberg MD, director of maternal-fetal medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian’s Allen Hospital.