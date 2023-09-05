Should All U.S. Newborns Undergo Genomic Testing?

TUESDAY, May 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While newborns are only screened for about 60 treatable conditions, there are hundreds of genetic disorders that have targeted treatments.

Now, a national survey of experts in rare diseases found the vast majority support DNA sequencing in healthy newborns.

Testing, surveillance and treatment options exist for over 600 genetic conditions. This includes a growing number of devastating childhood diseases that now have targeted treatments that sometimes offer permanent cures.



“Early identification of infants who are at risk for genetic disorders can be lifesaving and screening has the potential to improve health care disparities for affected children,” said lead author Dr. Nina Gold, a medical geneticist at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children, in Boston.

“Medical experts are now calling for more conditions to be included in newborn screening that can only be identified through DNA sequencing," Gold said in a hospital news release. "In our survey, they reached a striking consensus about the highest priority conditions to include.”