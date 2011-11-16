Lessons in Cleaning House

Older kids will probably need increasingly sophisticated motivation to keep them interested in helping out. “There are various things you can set up as rewards,” Brott says. For example, “at the next family meeting, whoever’s done their job the best -- however you figure out who that is -- that person will have the first pick when we redo the chore chart next month.”

“Most kids are less than thrilled with completing their homework, and they'd much rather watch cartoons or even MTV than plow through their math problems,” Peters writes. “And, that's where you, the parent, come in.” If your child knows that there's no TV until homework is completed or the kitchen is cleaned, your child is more likely to comply. “Allowances, privileges, bed time, electronics (anything that plugs into the wall or uses batteries) are excellent consequences that will definitely motivate your kid to get moving,” Peters says.

“I think it’s also good to have some chores on the list that are above and beyond the basic things that are expected so that there can be some extra credit chores or something to earn a little bit of money or to earn some additional privileges or a treat of some kind,” Brott says.

Not every chore deserves a reward, though. “I think there is a line,” Brott says. “Everybody has to do certain things for the good of the family, and those things are not going to be rewarded. Your reward is that you get clean clothes; your reward is that you have toys to play with.”