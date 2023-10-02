What Is Cryptophasia (Twin Language)?

After an infant’s early babbling stage, many parents expect their baby’s first word to be a heart-melting “Ma-ma” or “Da-da.” So Shelby Tripp, while pleased her twins Aaliyah and Ariston started speaking, was surprised when, instead, they started calling each other “Duggots.”

The Tripp family. Photo courtesy of Shelby Tripp.

“Around age 1, they’d developed their own way of talking,” says Tripp, of Volcano, Hawaii. “Aaliyah first started calling Ari ‘Duggots,’ then Ari picked it up.” They also chattered in rapid-fire syllables like “dadadada,” “tatatatatat,” and “tookatookatooka,” using different tones, inflections, and other emphases.

Twin speak, also known as cryptophasia, can baffle parents as their twins or other multiples seem to chatter in speech no one else understands. But there's no evidence that they’re really creating a unique language, even if it sounds that way.