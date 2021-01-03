Bringing a new baby home is an exciting time. But it can also feel overwhelming, stressful, and exhausting. “You’re healing from childbirth while getting to know your newborn,” says Hilary Baxendale, a childbirth educator and doula in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.

To help you get through those first few weeks, parents share their hard-earned lessons and favorite tips.

Have a support network. Know who can give you the support you need in those first few weeks. Do some research now so you won’t have to scramble after the baby’s born, Baxendale says. This group may include:

Family or friends: Ask loved ones in advance how much they can help. They may need to get vaccines, such as the Tdap and flu shots, to protect the baby. “My mom stayed with us for 2 months, and she was a true lifesaver,” says Ji Sterling of Rolling Hills, CA. “She did the cooking and cleaning while I took care of the new baby and my husband worked and watched our older two.”

Lactation consultant: They help new moms learn to breastfeed. For example, they can guide you on how to position the baby. “Breastfeeding doesn’t always come naturally,” Sterling says. “It’s so hard getting baby to latch those first few days and knowing how much milk they’re getting.”

Postpartum doula: They help families transition to a new baby. They may teach you soothing techniques for the baby, listen to your worries, and help out with chores.

Have a visitor policy. Everyone wants to meet the baby. But during COVID-19, that’s not always possible. “You should have frank discussions about who can enter your home, and if you want them to quarantine or get tested before joining your bubble,” Baxendale says.

For Rachel Huryn of Edgewater Park, NJ, that meant only her parents saw her new daughter regularly. Other friends and family met her outside in socially distanced visits.

Stock up on essentials. Have these items on hand, so you won’t have to run to the store in the middle of the night. Baxendale suggests prepping three caddies full of: