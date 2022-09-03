“Starting at 8 and 9 is a really appropriate time to begin to have that conversation,” Anderson-Burnett says. “As scary as it is for parents, it is just as terrifying for the children.” You can get past the awkwardness together.

That’s a good time to talk about it with your tween, so they know what to expect.

“It is normal to start seeing physical changes associated with puberty as early as 8 years old in girls and 9 years old in boys,” says pediatrician Sharifa Glass, MD. She’s an assistant professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine.

Puberty brings on all the body change you recall from your own youth: Getting taller. Body odor. Hair where there wasn’t hair before. Acne . Girls may develop breasts and get their first menstrual period. Boys’ voices may deepen, and their testes may enlarge.

This in-between stage of development is a time of change. Your kid starts to be more independent. They may hit puberty. And their peers’ opinions outrank yours.

As your child reaches the 8- to 12-year-old age range, you may begin to notice subtle and obvious signs that they’re no longer a youngster but not quite a teen. Welcome to the “tween” years!

A Need for Independence The child who used to tell you everything may become tight-lipped, sharing with peers instead. “They do start to distance themselves from their parents, often considering their friends as more like their family,” says Shannon Odell, PsyD, a Portland, OR, child and adolescent psychologist. “This can look like picking fights with and ignoring parents, defying rules, and challenging parents’ authority.” Get ready for a taste of what you might not have expected until the teen years. Omar Ruiz, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Wellesley, MA, describes what this can look like. “Tweens are notorious for showing attitude, through rolling of their eyes, sucking their teeth, being short with their responses, elevated tone of voice, refusing to follow directions or using vulgar language towards adults,” he says.

Tween independence is normal and expected. You should allow it, up to a point. “They still need you as their parent,” Anderson-Burnett says. “They still need structure. They still need guidance. But now they’re building their independence and learning to have their own voice. And that is just as critical in this development as is their physical development.”