Are Prime Energy Drinks Safe for Kids?

Aug. 29, 2023 – Prime Energy drinks have become quite the rage among children at home and school, and parents want to know: Are these beverages OK for my kid to drink?

Some parents report that their kids’ school has banned Prime drinks after reports of children becoming ill, with a few unverified reports of some children needing to go to the hospital, after consuming the drinks. The 12-ounce energy beverage contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, which is roughly the same amount of caffeine as six 12-ounce cans of Coca- Cola (192 milligrams) or two 12-ounce cans of Red Bull (204 milligrams). The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages all children and adolescents from using caffeine and other stimulants.

Prime drinks are sold at major retailers, grocery stores, and some gas stations and convenience stores. They come in two varieties: an energy booster and a caffeine-free hydration drink.

The Prime drink craze went viral on TikTok after the product’s launch in 2022, with videos of children and teens excited about the products. More publicity for the drinks came this summer when Prime drinks partnered with the popular soccer team Futbol Club Barcelona.