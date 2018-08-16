THURSDAY, Aug. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Your eyes could provide early evidence that you're developing Parkinson's disease, a small study out of South Korea suggests.

People with early Parkinson's appear to experience a thinning of their retinas, which are the light-sensitive nerve cells that line the back of the eye, the researchers reported.

This study is the first to specifically link retinal thinning to the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine, the chemical neurotransmitter at the heart of the degenerative disease, said lead researcher Dr. Jee-Young Lee. Lee is a neurologist with the Seoul Metropolitan Government -- Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center.

"We also found the thinner the retina, the greater the severity of disease," Lee said in a news release from the journal Neurology, which published the study online Aug. 15.

"These discoveries may mean that neurologists may eventually be able to use a simple eye scan to detect Parkinson's disease in its earliest stages, before problems with movement begin," Lee added.

Parkinson's has no definitive cause, but symptoms suffered by patients have been linked to a breakdown of neurons in the brain that produce dopamine, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Parkinson's is known for its incurable and progressive effects on a person's motion. Patients suffer from tremors, rigid limbs, slow movement, and problems with balance and walking.

Less well-known are vision problems that can occur in Parkinson's patients. The loss of dopamine neurons in the retina can dampen the eye's ability to process and perceive color, while motor symptoms can make it difficult to move or focus the eyes.

Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, director of Northwell Health's Movement Disorders Program in Great Neck, N.Y., said, "These can be very subtle at the beginning of the disease, but most patients do experience visual symptoms, including changes in perception of colors, blurring, and difficulty reading, which become more obvious as the disease progresses."

A 2017 study in the journal Radiology reported that such changes in vision could be an early sign of Parkinson's disease, preceding the appearance of motor disabilities by more than a decade.