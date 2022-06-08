When you find out that your partner has prostate cancer, both of you probably have a lot of questions about what comes next. There will be plenty you need to talk about. But what do you say -- and what shouldn’t you say -- as you face the disease together?

Before you choose your words, focus on the “together” part of this. Your partner will benefit greatly by you being at his side. Go to his appointments with him and be supportive.

“If the man has a partner, I always encourage that partner to be there,” says urologist Jesse Mills, MD, director of the Men’s Clinic at UCLA in Los Angeles. “This is a disease that couples suffer together.”

Urologist Clayton Lau, MD, agrees.

“Say to your partner that you want to be involved, go to appointments, ask questions,” says Lau, director of the prostate cancer program at City of Hope Hospital in Duarte, CA. “A lot of men diagnosed with prostate cancer just turn their brains off and worry, so it’s very important for the partner or spouse to process information and give emotional support.”