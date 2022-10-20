As you go through prostate cancer treatment, there are foods you can eat -- and others to avoid -- that can boost your health. Although there's no magic diet cure for prostate cancer, your eating habits can make a difference in your outlook.

"Across all cancers, and especially prostate cancer, a heart-healthy, sensible, and modest sugar intake diet is absolutely helpful for cancer care," says Mark Pomerantz, MD. He's a medical oncologist at the Center for Genitourinary Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Treatments for prostate cancer can affect your metabolism (how food is turned into energy), strength, and stamina, he says. When you eat foods that support your heart and improve your overall health, your body can handle those treatments better.

"Along with exercise, a diet that helps you maintain as lean a body as possible is very valuable and assists in our ability to treat advanced prostate cancer as aggressively as we want," Pomerantz says.