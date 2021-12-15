How to Afford Biologics for RA

Most people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) start their treatment with conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, or DMARDs. But if these drugs don't work well enough to reduce inflammation and pain in your joints, your doctor may recommend biologic DMARDs.

Biologic drugs are proteins that are genetically engineered in a lab to target parts of your immune system that cause inflammation. You get them by shot or IV.

Because they're harder to make than conventional DMARDs, biologics cost more -- a lot more. How much depends on the medication. But the cost can range from $1,300-$3,000 a month to $5,000 per week, before insurance.

That kind of price tag can make you lose sleep over your finances rather than focus on your recovery. But there are ways to make biologics for RA more affordable. As always with health care, you'll benefit from a proactive strategy.