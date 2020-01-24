My RA doctor said that he’s noticing my joints are starting to get a lot more wear, so I don’t sit for long periods because I know it’ll be hard to get up. Getting up from the floor is difficult. The pain in my feet is bad enough that I know I can’t use them for balance as much as I used to. That’s a little different, but it hasn’t really stopped me from doing anything. I know that may come, but for right now, I’m going to take it and be positive about it.

I retired 2 years ago, but I was a preschool teacher for 35 years, and that was a blessing for me. I needed to hug the kids, get down on the floor with them, and hold them, so it forced me to use my joints. I think that’s a big reason my RA hasn’t been as painful as it could have been. Before the pandemic, I helped the school out when they needed extra hands, because I like to keep busy.

I have a music degree, and I used to sing for public events like weddings. I don’t sing anymore because the doctors think that RA settled in my vocal area. That was a tough one. But little kids don’t care if I sing well or not, so I can still sing with them and they think it’s wonderful.