How long do you need to take a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) for rheumatoid arthritis before it's fully effective? It depends on which one you use. But they all take a while, says Eric M. Ruderman, MD, a rheumatologist at Northwestern Medicine Rheumatology in Chicago. In fact, he says, DMARDs used to be called SARDs, slow-acting antirheumatic drugs. When you take DMARDs, it usually takes 6-12 weeks to see a response, according to Ruderman. Why so long? Well, to explain that, it helps to understand what DMARDs do.

How Do DMARDs Work for RA? Once, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen were the main treatment for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). They treat joint pain and inflammation. They do not prevent joint damage. If these didn’t do the trick, your rheumatologist might consider giving you a DMARD, which was a newer type of medication. That's changed in the last 15-20 years, says Ruderman. Now, DMARDs are prescribed as soon as you’re diagnosed with RA. Why? “We recognize that just treating symptoms really doesn’t cover it. You have to treat the underlying disease. That’s what gives you the best long-term outcomes,” he says.

Each type of DMARD works differently. But they all go beyond treating symptoms to block inflammation and slow the disease process. This minimizes the joint damage and complications that inflammation from RA can cause, such as heart problems, says Ruderman. “People really belong on a disease-modifying drug right out of the gate because our goal these days is not just to manage the symptoms, but to put people in remission if we can. And we can most of the time,” Ruderman says. NSAIDs and corticosteroids are an important part of an RA treatment plan, too, but they only improve symptoms caused by inflammation. DMARDs are the foundation because they work with your immune system to slow down or even stop the disease .