Biologic drugs can be joint savers for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). But even these powerful medications don't always guarantee relief from pain and stiffness.

Sometimes the first biologic you try doesn't work for you. Or a drug might control your RA for a while, only to stop working. It's hard to predict whether one of these drugs will be a hit or a miss.

"We have a lot of really great medications that work very well" against rheumatoid arthritis, says Rebecca Haberman, MD, a rheumatologist at NYU Langone Health. "But the thing we're missing is knowing which medication is best for which patient right off the bat."

If one biologic isn't a good fit, don't worry. Your doctor will try others and will keep trying until they find something that helps you.