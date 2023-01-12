Ins and Outs of Rheumatoid Arthritis

There probably are some cases, however, of actual RA that do develop. But I think the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

Hydroxychloroquine works in a complicated way. It’s quite effective therapy for RA.

You have a normal immune system that helps you fight infection. But in RA, your immune system goes on autopilot. It starts to upregulate and won’t turn off. It keeps creating antibodies and leads to the development of disease.

We believe that hydroxychloroquine tries to turn off your overactive immune system.

Sometimes medications do stop working. We frequently cycle through therapies to continue to achieve low disease activity.

There’s probably a third of people who do great on their therapy and stay on it forever. But the other groups of people do require cycling of medication.

Why does RA often lead to mental health issues?

What other health conditions can look like RA?

What should you not do during an RA flare?

Having a chronic illness can be tied to anxiety and depression. The fact that you can’t function in your daily activities, or you may be limited in your ability to be productive at work, may cause issues with your mental health.

Adults with arthritis are more likely to have anxiety or depression. Treating these mental health disorders can also help your arthritis treatment and management succeed.

Other types of inflammatory arthritis, like psoriatic arthritis, can mimic RA. People with lupus might have similar musculoskeletal complaints. Fibromyalgia, which isn’t associated with joint swelling, also has chronic musculoskeletal pain and fatigue like RA. And axial spondyloarthritis, which is an inflammation of your spine, can have peripheral joint involvement, too.

During an RA flare, you need a rest. You need to rest yourself and also rest your joints that are flaring. Don’t go to the gym and work out. Contact your provider and let them know you're flaring.

They may want to give you a short course of steroids, and they might modify your treatment. If you're flaring, that says your treatment isn’t working.