Biologics treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) by targeting parts of your immune system that fuel inflammation. These drugs work very well to slow RA and relieve pain, swelling, and other symptoms. So why quit a good thing? There are a few reasons why you might need to stop taking a biologic.

For one thing, the drug you're on might not help your symptoms. Side effects are another reason to stop these drugs.

"There is an increased risk of infection, and sometimes the infection is so severe that the biologic must be stopped, at least temporarily," says Nilasha Ghosh, MD, a rheumatologist at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Other side effects, like nausea or headaches, aren't as serious. But they can affect your quality of life enough to make you want to get off the drug.