Follow pro sports and sooner or later you’ll see rheumatoid arthritis (RA) sideline a star. After tennis champ Caroline Wozniacki was diagnosed in 2018, she dropped from top rankings and retired in 2020. The same year, RA forced top cyclist Ian Stannard into retirement. News like that can worry any athlete with RA. If elite performers can’t power through their sports, what hope do the rest of us have? Plenty, it turns out. First, some pro athletes do stay in the game with RA, like Olympic snowboarder Spencer O’Brien. Second, countless people with RA are able to train, compete, and achieve their dreams. Here’s what three inspiring athletes with RA want you to know about rough patches, training, and beating the odds.

The Paralympic Equestrian When you live with RA, you know painful, swollen joints are the tip of the iceberg. The disease and its treatments can affect your skin, lung, blood vessels, and more. You’re also at increased risk of bone fractures. Those risks don’t keep Canadian Paralympian Bert Sheffield away from her sport, para-equestrian dressage. Sheffield rides daily (sometimes multiple horses a day), cleans stalls, and does other physical work at the barn despite having permanent joint and ligament damage. She has two tips for the newly diagnosed athlete with RA. Learn your limitations and respect them. I didn’t understand how important this is until recently. Either I pushed myself too hard and became over-fatigued, or I put something off and stressed about when I could get it done, which triggered flares. It’s good for your body and mind to accept where you’re at, not constantly drive yourself at the future. It’s normal to go through a dark patch. Diagnosis feels very heavy, and you may need to go through a grieving process and readjustment period. The nature of an athlete is to be tough and uncompromising, and you probably won’t feel that way for a while, but you can feel that way again.