By Lynnette Galbier, as told to Allison Bolt It all started in 2019, about 6 months after I had my youngest daughter. What I thought was only an old running injury flare-up turned out to be seronegative rheumatoid arthritis (RA). I have two toddler-age girls at home who don’t fully grasp what it means to be in pain. Plus, I’m a Pilates and barre teacher with a movement-oriented job. I’ve spent the past 2 years discovering how I can balance RA, kids, family, career, and all of life’s daily tasks. Through figuring out how to manage my symptoms, juggling family, taking time for reflective self-care, and connecting with other women with RA, I’ve started to understand what balance looks like for me.

How I Balance Toddlers and RA Motherhood is a big part of my balancing act. At the time of my diagnosis, my youngest wasn’t even a year old. Now, both of my girls are toddlers. I’ve found that honest communication with them is the most important thing for me. Lynnette Galbier