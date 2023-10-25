As a parent with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you have to balance your children’s needs with your own health. You help them with schoolwork. Play with them. Comfort and discipline them when needed. And handle the zillion day-in, day-out tasks that come with parenting. All the while, you also manage fatigue, joint pain, and other RA symptoms. Parenting is tough -- but rewarding -- to start with. Throw in a chronic condition like RA, and that delicate balance between your self-care and your role as a parent can easily get thrown off. These tips and strategies can help you handle difficult days, manage your energy, and make meaningful memories with your family.

Make Daily Tasks Easier If unclipping your child’s car seat is painful or you struggle to carry your toddler, look for products that help. You can search for useful tools online, or an occupational therapist can offer suggestions and ways to make tasks easier on your joints. Mariah Leach, 37, a mother of three and freelance writer who often writes about living with RA, says she used baby and toddler carriers with all three of her children.

“Having a comfortable baby carrier for an RA parent gives a way to be close and bonded without putting strain on your wrists and shoulders,” says Leach, who lives in Louisville, CO. She also used infant sleepers with zippers with her third baby, after having trouble with the tiny buttons on sleepers with her first two children.