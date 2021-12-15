When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and take a biologic, the best source of daily-life advice, coping tips, and comfort may be people who are in the same boat. People with RA say they like to connect with other patients in online support groups to share frank talk about daily life with their disease, including how they manage their medications. But some point out that it's important not to use these groups as a source of medical information.

Feel Like Part of a Community "Connecting with other RA patients can give you emotional support and a feeling of empowerment, too. It breeds a sense of camaraderie among all of us,” says Amy Barron, who takes a biologic for her RA and lives in Cincinnati. Barron connects with others with RA through the American College of Rheumatology’s Advocates for Arthritis volunteer group. In private social media chats, she often answers questions from people who are new to life with RA and to taking a biologic. “One young mom was having problems getting her child out of the car seat, so I was able to make some suggestions," says Barron, a registered nurse. "Other people say they have difficulty cleaning their bathroom.