What Not to Say to Someone With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis happens when your immune system attacks your joint linings. It causes swelling and intense pain, most often in your ankles, hands, and knees. It usually shows up in middle age, but young people get it, too. Because RA isn’t like other types of arthritis, most people don’t understand it. Here’s what not to say to people with RA.

“Oh, you have arthritis? My grandma does too.” “A lot of people don’t understand that most of the time, their grandma’s arthritis is osteoarthritis,” the natural wearing away of cartilage around the joints, says Stacy Courtnay, 42, of Atlanta. “There are over 100 types of arthritis. The joint pain may be similar, but RA can also affect your organs, eyes, skin, and so on.” Rick Phillips, 63, who lives near Indianapolis, has had RA for 20 years. He agrees this one’s annoying, even though he’s a grandfather now. “In my younger days, being compared to Grandma was a little bit disheartening. It can take the air right out of a person’s ego.”

“You don’t look sick.” “I am sick, but you can’t see it,” says Angela Lundberg, who is 42 and lives in Minneapolis. “I feel horrible. I’m in bad pain, which is affecting my life daily, but I don’t look like it.” Courtnay recalls being on the New York subway in a packed train. She needed a seat, but people ignored her because they couldn’t tell she was ill. Phillips says this happens to him wherever he goes, too. “At one point I had to use one of those electric carts in the grocery. It looked like I was lazy -- an old guy riding around in a cart because he was too lazy to walk. I heard the comments. ‘Hey, he can stand. Why can’t he walk?’ These comments were so upsetting.”