The Link Between Sugar and Rheumatoid Arthritis

“My patients often report flares in their RA when they eat sugary foods like desserts and soft drinks, and note that they notice an improvement when they cut them out,” says Betty Hsiao, MD, a rheumatologist at Yale Medicine in New Haven, CT.

If you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you’re no stranger to joint pain and swelling. But you may have noticed that your symptoms are worse a day or two after you drink a giant soda or binge on homemade chocolate brownies. You’re not imagining it. There’s a reason: added sugars.

How Sugar May Affect RA

A 2017 survey of people with RA found that the foods most often linked to worse symptoms were sugary ones, specifically desserts and sodas. One reason may simply be that people who cut out added sugar end up losing weight, which can improve RA symptoms, explains survey co-author Sara Tedeschi, MD, MPH, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “It’s hard to separate the effect of dietary change from the effect of weight loss.”

The tie between sugar and RA is nothing new. Many people assume that the autoimmune disorder started happening only recently. But it was first seen by Western doctors in the late 19th century, when sugar became more widely available to the public. “At the same time as we started seeing tooth decay and gum disease, we started seeing RA,” explains Avram Goldberg, MD, clinical director of NYU Langone Rheumatology Associates in Lake Success, NY. “We think that the sugar caused a change in bacteria in the mouth, which in turn made some people more susceptible to the condition.”

Also, many people with RA have proteins in their body called anti-citrullinated protein antibodies (ACPA), Hsiao explains. These cause the inflammation that triggers the disease. Experts think sugar triggers your body to make more ACPA, she says, which can make your symptoms worse.

Sugar can affect your gut microbiome, the balance of good and bad bacteria in your digestive tract. “Sugar encourages the growth of bad bacteria, and some research already suggests that patients with RA already have gut microbiomes that are out of whack,” explains Melissa Ann Prest, a Chicago nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The more off-kilter your gut bacteria are, the more likely you are to have inflammation that can worsen your RA symptoms, she says.