Tips For Driving With RA (Rheumatoid Arthritis)

Driving with joint pain and stiffness can be a challenge. But rheumatoid arthritis (RA) shouldn’t keep you off the road. There are steps you can take to make your ride easier. What can you do? “The modifications are endless,” says Eron Bozec, an occupational therapist with the Driver Rehabilitation Program at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton, IL. Here are some RA-friendly driving tips for your next trip.

Adjust Your Seat There are many ways you can “get your car to fit you,” Bozec says. A big one is to set your seat at a comfy distance from the gas and brake pedals so you don’t have to reach too far. For example, Lynn Marie Witt is tall. The former occupational therapist pulls her seat closer to the steering wheel so that she can press the pedals with her whole foot. That eases strain and fatigue on the small joints in her toes. That’s a good fix, says Bozec; just try to leave at least 10 inches of space between you and the wheel for safety reasons.

Other things that can help include: Raise your seat for a better view over the dashboard.

Add armrests for support on both sides.

Use back support to keep your spine in a good position.

Use heated seats to ease pain and stiffness in your hips and back.

Sit on a cushion for support. Witt sometimes uses a swivel seat. That’s a portable cushion that spins in a circle so that you don’t have to turn from the hips as much when you enter and exit your car. There are lots of swivel seats on the market. Witt’s cost $15 at her local grocery store. If you don’t want to buy one, try sitting on something slippery like a plastic garbage bag. “It really works well and helps you glide into and out of the seat with much more ease,” Witt says