When You're a Lot Older (or Younger) Than Your Partner

Here’s what Sean Barry knew from the start about Sarah: She owned a house. She managed a bustling coffee shop. She was assertive; on their first date, she asked a stranger at a bar to move over so the two could nab seats next to each other.

So he was startled to learn that Sarah was just 23. She felt the same shock when Sean revealed his age: 47. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty old,’” she remembers.

But the age gap didn’t deter them. Six years later, they are married, living in the Philadelphia house they rehabbed together, and raising two children: a 10-month-old daughter and Sean’s 16-year-old son from a previous marriage.

“Most of my life, I’ve tended to gravitate toward people older than I am,” Sarah says. “Age is just a number. People say we were in such different stages in life. I never felt that.”

Sean likes to joke that the two “meet in the middle,” where Sarah’s ambition, drive, and planning dovetail with his live-in-the-moment temperament.