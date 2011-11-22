Dealing With Your Ex on Special Occasions

Getting along with your former spouse or partner may seem impossible at times. But if you have kids, there are going to be special days where you will have to be together. Birthdays, holidays, graduations, weddings, and other occasions will be better for everyone if the two of you agree to get along.

Early Days Psychologist Shirley Thomas, author of Two Happy Homes: A Working Guide for Parents & Stepparents after Divorce and Remarriage, says the first year after a separation is always the hardest. "All family members are grieving,” she says. “It’s unavoidable.” Younger children are especially vulnerable. Thomas says it might be best if you try sticking -- as much as possible -- to the family’s established routine during the first holiday season. "Small children won’t comprehend why things are different,” Thomas says. She recommends you consider spending limited time together. "As you develop new patterns of celebrating," she says, "you want your child to realize that, although things are different, they can still be happy.”

Emotions -- anger, sadness, bitterness -- will inevitably run high over the course of those first holidays. One good way to keep them in check is to make plans in advance and then stick to them. Thomas says.to decide in advance, for example, how long you are going to stay and then leave at the agreed upon time. “You are going to be vulnerable,” she says. So it will be important to avoid spontaneity. Consider avoiding alcohol too, Thomas says. “There’s usually more drinking, more alcohol, around the holidays,” she says. “Limit how much you drink. Otherwise, you might be less inclined to hold back.” Once you’re through that first year, Thomas says, you can start establishing new ways of celebrating birthdays, Thanksgiving, and other events.