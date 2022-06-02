Libido Loss: When Men Don’t Want Sex

The desire for sex – your libido – tends to lessen with age in men. A 2019 study of more than 12,000 45-year-old men found that about 1 in 20 reported low sexual desire, or low libido.

But sex drive varies between men, so how low is too low?

“There’s not any kind of universally agreed upon definition of low libido, but the key is that it is bothersome,” says urologist Petar Bajic, MD, a specialist in men’s sexual health at Cleveland Clinic.

So what exactly counts as bothersome? If your sex drive has dropped but it’s not a sign of serious health issues and it doesn’t “bother” you, it might be fine to ignore it. But if low libido causes personal anxiety, depression, or relationship stress, it might be time to seek some help.

Partly this is a function of how long it lasts. It’s normal to lose interest in sex occasionally, says Bajic. For example, if you didn’t sleep well the night before or if you’re recovering from an injury, your libido might drop.

“If you broke your leg, sex might not be at the top of your priority list,” says Bajic.

But if your loss of interest in sex lasts long enough to become bothersome, it’s time to see your doctor. It can be important both for your physical and mental health and also for the health of your intimate relationships.

“If you’re in a couple, it affects both of you,” says Bajic.