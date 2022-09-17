Sex After a Hysterectomy

Elizabeth Rattray had been married only a few years when she learned that she needed a hysterectomy (surgery to remove the uterus) to relieve the intense pain from uterine fibroids. “I was really bummed because I kept thinking, ‘This is going to be a nightmare,’” says Rattray, a licensed Medicare insurance broker in Cleveland.

The fibroids had enlarged her uterus to “the size of 5 months of pregnancy,” Rattray recalls. She started to worry about the health consequences of losing her uterus, not being able to bear children, and how the surgery might affect sex with her new husband. The couple were just in their early 30s.

Rattray did her research and sought multiple medical opinions. She says one doctor suggested surgery to remove her ovaries, along with her uterus. Rattray recalls that there was nothing going on that required her ovaries to come out.

Rattray and her husband ultimately traveled from Cleveland to Atlanta for a laparoscopic hysterectomy, upon the referral of a trusted friend. The surgeon she chose agreed that she could keep her ovaries, so she did. The surgery and recovery went well. Rattray says her sex life was better than ever. “Everything works and everything's fine,” she says.