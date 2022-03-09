After 30 years as a marriage and family counselor, Gary Chapman, PhD had heard a lot of couples' complaints -- so many, in fact, that he began to see a pattern. "I realized I was hearing the same stories over and over again," he says.

When Chapman sat down and read through more than a decade worth of notes, he realized that what couples really wanted from each other fell into five distinct categories:

Words of affirmation: compliments or words of encouragement Quality time: their partner's undivided attention Receiving gifts: symbols of love, like flowers or chocolates Acts of service: setting the table, walking the dog, or doing other small jobs Physical touch: having sex, holding hands, kissing

"I really do feel that these five appear to be rather fundamental in terms of ways to express love to people," says Chapman, the director of Marriage & Family Life Consultants, Inc. in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Chapman termed these five categories "love languages" and turned the idea into a book, The 5 Love Languages, which went on to become a huge bestseller. Chapman says that learning each other's love language can help couples express their emotions in a way that's "deeply meaningful" to one another.