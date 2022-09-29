Winter is coming. Do you know what that means? Cuffing season is upon us. And if you happen to follow #cuffingseason, you’ll learn that September is “Drafting” and October is the “Tryout” phase.

It has nothing to do with sports. It’s all about dating during this time of year.

“Cuffing season is the search for someone to shack up with or exclusively date during the holidays and colder winter months,” says Samantha Burns, a psychotherapist and dating coach and author of Done with Dating: 7 Steps to Finding Your Person. “It’s a time when casual dating shifts to more exclusive, committed dating. It’s about enjoying the warmth of a cuddle buddy instead of venturing out into the cold to meet up with potential dating duds,” she says.

There isn’t hard scientific data on the dating trend, some outlets have attempted to quantify it. In one survey by the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, about half of singles surveyed said they think more about dating during cuffing season, and 4 in 10 say they’re more likely to use dating apps during this time. One-fifth of survey respondents said they’d date someone in the winter to avoid being lonely, according to data analytics firm YouGov. (This survey focused on cuffing being a conscious short-term fling, but of course these relationships can last longer.)