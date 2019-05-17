The Unsexy Truth: Fewer in the U.S. Having Sex

Mediocre or not-so-great sex can discourage people from seeking it out, he says.

There are also other things involved in the trend, Twenge says, noting that people get married later and that married people have more sex.

“Even living together now happens at a later age,” she says in an email. More young adults live with their parents, which “may not be a good situation for bringing sexual partners home.”

There are also more options for entertainment via streaming or social media, as well as a decline in happiness and increases in depression.

And it’s not just sex. People are more likely to have fewer or no children, or have them later, than they did in the past. The U.S. fertility rate in 2016 was 1.80 births per woman in the country, the lowest level since 1983. The fertility rate measures the number of children a woman could expect to have over a lifetime at current birth rates. A fertility rate of about 2.1 is considered necessary to maintain population levels.

Teen pregnancy is also dropping. In 2017, nearly 200,000 babies were born to women between the ages of 15 and 19, a record low, and a 7% drop from 2016, according to the CDC.

The agency reports that the drop in teen birth rates is likely due to teens having less sex and that they are more likely to use birth control than in previous years

Laura Lindberg, PhD, a principal research scientist at the Guttmacher Institute in New York City, who specializes in adolescent sexual and reproductive health, says teens “have really improved how they use contraception.

She notes that teens, particularly young ones, are delaying other types of behaviors as well. “I think teenagers are a very special case of this,” she says. “We are seeing less engagement in a lot of behaviors, including simple things like driver’s licenses.”

“Delays in when teens first have sex hopefully represent their increased ability to decide for themselves if and when to have sex. And we have some evidence that there’s been an increase in the share of teens who say their first sex was wanted, as opposed to having mixed feelings about it or even reporting it as unwanted,” she says. “So I think that’s good news here, but we do need to be careful and not stigmatize those who have sex, again because it’s just a normal and healthy part of human development.”