Transgender People Pressured on ‘Conversion Therapy’

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- More than one in 10 transgender people say they've been pressured by a professional counselor to accept their birth sex.

So finds the largest survey to date on the issue.

Nearly 14% of transgender people say that some sort of professional -- a psychologist, counselor or religious advisor -- urged them to identify only with their sex assigned at birth, the survey revealed.

That amounts to more than 180,000 people across the United States who've been potentially subjected to a form of conversion therapy, said lead researcher Dr. Jack Turban. He is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School, in Boston.

Major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, oppose such conversion efforts, deeming them ineffective and unethical, Turban said.

"State legislators have argued that these attempts to change gender identity don't happen in their state, and they've used that as an argument against passing legislation that would make it illegal to try to change a person's gender identity," Turban said.

The percentage of transgender people who experienced conversion efforts ranged from a low of 9% in South Carolina to a high of 25% in Wyoming, the researchers found.

The survey "shows just how pervasive conversion therapy still is," said Amy Green, director of research for The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning) young people.

"Conversion therapy is dangerous, and The Trevor Project is proud to work with local coalitions and national organizations to end the discredited practice in all 50 states," Green continued. "We know that with support, transgender and non-binary youth are resilient in the face of such harmful practices."

Transgender conversion therapy was most commonly reported from a cluster of western states that include Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and South Dakota, the survey showed. These efforts also were common in Nevada, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Alaska.

The 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey involved more than 27,700 transgender people, with representation from all 50 states, the researchers said. As part of the survey, participants were asked if a professional had ever tried to make them stop being transgender.