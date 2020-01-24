Resuming Sex After Heart Attack May Help Recovery

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Many heart attack survivors worry that resuming sex too soon afterwards might trigger another attack. But new research suggests the opposite may be true.

Research out of Israel finds that resuming a normal sex life in the months after a heart attack may actually boost survival.

Lead researcher Yariv Gerber believes part of the benefit could lie in a person's mindset.

"Sexuality and sexual activity are markers of well-being," said Gerber, head of the School of Public Health at Tel Aviv University. "Resumption of sexual activity soon after a heart attack may be a part of one's self-perception as a healthy, functioning, young and energetic person. This may lead to a healthier lifestyle generally."

In the study, Gerber's team collected data on nearly 500 sexually active people aged 65 or under who were hospitalized for a heart attack in either 1992 or 1993.

During a median follow-up of 22 years, 43% of the patients died. But the study found that those who'd maintained or increased the frequency of sex during the first six months after a heart attack had 35% lower risk of death, compared with those who had not.

The survival benefit of having more sex appeared tied to reductions in non-cardiovascular deaths -- for example, fewer deaths tied to cancer -- the researchers noted.

Of course the findings can't prove that a return to sexual activity soon after a heart attack directly improves long-term survival -- only that the two appear associated.

The new study was published Sept. 23 in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

As the researchers explained, sex is a form of physical exercise that increases heart rate and blood pressure. And although vigorous physical exertion can sometimes cause a heart attack, regular physical activity can also reduce the risk of heart problems over time. Likewise, sex can trigger a heart attack, but your risk is lower if you exercise regularly, Gerber's team noted.

"For this and other reasons, some patients [including younger ones] hesitate to resume sexual activity for long periods after a heart attack," Gerber said in a journal news release.