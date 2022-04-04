Personal Essay: I Started Transitioning at the Beginning of the Pandemic. Here’s What It Was Like

Two years ago, just when the world was shutting down, I opened up – to my true self. Having discovered that I was a transgender man, I set out to medically transition at the onset of the pandemic.

In early March of 2020, I could count on one hand the people who knew I was trans. Though more than ready to take the plunge, I was still scared of how my loved ones and co-workers would react to my body’s changes. So I kept it low-key. I hoped others would eventually catch on to the fact that I was trans without me having to spell it out. As a first step, I made an appointment to start testosterone hormone replacement therapy – in Iowa City, over 100 miles of physical and emotional distance from my home and friends in Des Moines.

The day was fast approaching and my bag was packed when, in what felt like an instant, daily life as I knew it practically ground to a halt. My office job went remote. The cafes, shops, gym, and church on my normal circuit closed their doors. At that moment, fear of the coronavirus trumped my eagerness to start T treatments. I canceled the appointment without rescheduling.