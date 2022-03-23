Sexuality and sensuality have a lot in common -- but they’re not the same thing. What is the difference between being sexual and being sensual, and how do the two relate to each other?

“Sexual” is pretty straightforward: When people talk about sexual activity, they’re usually referring to the process of physical intimacy between consenting adults. Sometimes, though, the idea of being “sensual” is lumped in with being sexual.

“I think people often use 'sensual' when trying to say [or imply] 'sexual-light,’ when it would be so much more helpful to remember that 'sensual' simply means ‘of the senses’-- sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch,” says Richard M. Siegel, PhD, a licensed mental health counselor and co-director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes in West Palm Beach, FL.

In other words, being sexual pretty much always involves being sensual -- could you have sex without engaging any of your five senses? But being sensual does not have to involve being sexual. It’s much bigger than that.