What Trans Health Care for Minors Really Means

As of April 2022, two states have passed bills banning gender-affirming care – health care related to a transgender person’s medical transition – for transgender youth, and 20 states are considering laws that would do so. If passed in all these states, more than a third of transgender teens aged 13 to 17 would live in a state that prohibits them from accessing trans health care. But the meaning of gender-affirming care for young people, and what it looks like on the ground, isn’t always clear. The cloud of politics surrounding these bills has obscured the medical reality of how and when trans youth can get the treatments they seek.

Gender-affirming care encompasses nonsurgical treatments like mental health care, puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and reproductive counseling, as well as surgical options like “top” or “bottom” surgery. These treatments can be years-long, incremental processes that may only begin with the approval of parents and health care providers.

The bills banning this kind of care have caused confusion about what gender-affirming care for trans youth actually involves. Some have characterized care like puberty blockers and hormone therapy as child abuse despite the fact that a range of medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, supports them. Some of the bills also present incorrect medical information, like falsely stating that puberty blockers cause infertility (they do not).