Pot Smokers May Have Better Sex Lives

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Oct. 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The old image of the "pothead" who's too blissed out to make it in the bedroom may need revising.

New research contends that folks who frequently indulge in marijuana actually have better sex lives.

People who report daily pot use have sex more often than either occasional users or those who never touch the stuff, the researchers found.

"Compared to men and women who never used marijuana, women and men who reported daily use had sex about 20 percent more often," said senior author Dr. Michael Eisenberg, director of male reproductive medicine and surgery with the Stanford University School of Medicine in California.

The findings contradict earlier assumptions by Eisenberg and others that pot use could be related to sexual problems.

An increasing number of patients with erectile dysfunction had been asking him whether their marijuana use could be related to their bouts of impotence, Eisenberg said.

"Really, there isn't a lot of research out there, so it's hard to counsel them," Eisenberg said. "I've kind of fallen back on counseling men on marijuana use the way I would on tobacco cigarette use -- that it's not good, it leads to vascular disease that can impair function."

The question has gained importance as more states have moved to legalize marijuana. At this time, 29 states have declared marijuana legal for recreational or medicinal purposes, and estimates suggest that more than 22 million Americans use pot, the researchers said in background information.

To further explore the topic, Eisenberg and his colleagues analyzed data from the National Survey of Family Growth, conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which included questions on marijuana use and frequency of sex. The researchers analyzed responses provided by more than 50,000 Americans aged 25 to 45.

They found that people who smoked pot had more active sex lives, and that the more often the marijuana use, the more frequently they had sex.

The results held across the board, at all age levels and regardless of other factors such as marital status and education, Eisenberg said.