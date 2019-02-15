Finding LGBTQ-Friendly Health Care a Challenge

Feb. 19, 2019 -- Jami Contreras and her wife were 6 days into parenthood when they went to their first pediatrician’s visit with their new brand-new baby. The couple had met with and chosen the doctor before the birth of their first child, but this was their first time out of the house as new parents.

“We ventured to that first pediatrician appointment scared to death like all new parents. You need that reassurance from a pediatrician that you are doing the right thing. You need that moment,” Contreras says.

But they never got it. When the couple was ushered into a clinic room, another doctor walked in -- one they’d never met or seen before.

“‘I will be your doctor,’ she said, and started the appointment,” Contreras recalls, saying that she and her wife were confused at first and then stunned when told why their original doctor wouldn’t be seeing them.

“She told us our doctor had prayed on it and decided she wouldn’t be taking us on as a client. I think she could see the pure confusion on our faces. Then she said, ‘It doesn’t matter to me. I have other patients that are gay,’ ” Contreras recalls. “I felt sick, and I remember looking at my daughter at one point and thinking, ‘What did we do?’ ”

Contreras says she thinks the second doctor was trying her best in that moment, but she says that pediatrician wasn’t prepared for an appointment with lesbian gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning or queer (LGBTQ) parents. She says the provider kept asking about the “dad” rather than the sperm donor and questioned the culture and heritage of the donor they had chosen as well.

“There were so many moments in that meeting that were horrible. But we didn’t leave because we didn’t know where to go. We had a doctor in front of us who was at least seeing us, and we were there for our daughter,” Contreras says. “But we were in complete shock and complete disbelief. Nothing of that level had ever happened to us, and we didn’t see it coming.”