1 in 9 American Men Infected With Oral HPV

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Eleven million American men are infected with oral human papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to cancers of the head, neck and throat, a new study reports.

That equates to 1 in 9 U.S. males aged 18 to 69. And infection is most likely for those who have had multiple oral sexual partners, are gay or bisexual, or who also have genital HPV infection, a team of U.S. researchers found.

The most common cancer caused by the sexually transmitted virus is oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, a head and neck cancer that's far more common in men than women, according to the study.

"The incidence of this cancer has increased 300 percent in the last 20 years," said lead researcher Ashish Deshmukh. He's a research assistant professor at the University of Florida College of Public Health and Health Professions.

Deshmukh and colleagues used 2011-2014 data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

They found that nearly 12 percent of men and about 3 percent of women were infected with oral HPV.

Nearly 2 million men had high-risk HPV 16, a strain that causes most of the cancers, Deshmukh said. This type was six times more common in men than women.

Although an effective HPV vaccine exists for both boys and girls, the number of boys getting their shots remains low. Also, many at-risk males are older than 26 and don't qualify for the vaccine -- or have already been exposed to the virus, the researchers noted.

The HPV vaccine is recommended before the start of sexual activity. All kids 11 or 12 should get two shots six to 12 months apart, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

In 2014, about 57 percent of girls but only 35 percent of boys had been vaccinated, according to the CDC.

"We've got to vaccinate young boys, because vaccine has the potential to decrease cancer risk," Deshmukh said.

Even if all young boys are vaccinated, however, it will be years before a significant decrease in head and neck cancers is seen, he said.