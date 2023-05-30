Can HPV Cause Breast Cancer? Research Shows Potential Link

May 30, 2023 – The human papillomavirus (HPV) has been linked to different types of cancer. Almost all cervical cancer, for example, is caused by HPV. New research now seeks to get a clear picture of how HPV might play a role in the development of another form of the disease – breast cancer.

According to a recent study from Mexico, HPV has been found in breast cancer tissue, and in both malignant tumors and non-malignant breast disease. Out of 116 breast tissue samples the researchers looked at, 20% of cancerous samples contained HPV, as did 35% of non-cancerous samples. Also, 27% of breast cancer biopsies studied contained HPV. While they did not find that HPV has been established as a direct cause of all breast cancer, the researchers think the persistent presence of HPV in mammary glands may start a process that makes normal cells become abnormal, and then cancerous.

More new research finds that HPV may affect a specific immunity data receptor – known as Toll-like receptor 9 – found in different cancers. In triple-negative breast cancer, low levels of this receptor can mean a poor outcome for a patient. This study found that the effect of HPV on the receptor could influence outlook and treatment for breast cancer patients, although the study was small, and its authors stress that more research is needed.