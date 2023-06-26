HPV Rates Skyrocket Despite Safe, Effective Vaccine

June 26, 2023 – The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine may now be as critical as ever, though young people are taking the shot in fewer and fewer numbers. An epidemic of sexually transmitted HPV is now swirling around the U.S. and the U.K., with some serious cases leading to oropharyngeal cancer, which can affect the back of the throat, tonsils, and tongue.

HPV is the leading cause (70%) of this oropharyngeal cancer, according to the CDC. It is the most common sexually transmitted disease (STD) in the nation, and around 3.6% of women and 10% of men report oral HPV specifically. But over the past decade, oropharyngeal cases have been steadily falling a little under 4% and 2%, respectively, according to the National Cancer Institute.

HPV is often undetectable and can clear up within a few months. But unfortunately for some, serious disease, such as throat cancer, can develop if HPV isn't treated.

Studies show the HPV vaccine to be extremely effective in lowering sexually transmitted HPV cases. Yet, only 54.5% of young people ages 13-15 have taken the recommended two to three doses, according to the National Cancer Institute.