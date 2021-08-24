Eczema and Your Relationships

Self-confidence hasn’t always come easy to Linette Roungchun. The 35-year-old eczema advocate spent the first half of her life worried about how her skin looked to others. But over time, she says, living with the skin condition helped her form “incredibly real” connections. “Everyone has that vulnerable side to them,” Roungchun says. “When they see you be vulnerable first, they feel like they can be themselves. That’s why I’ve had very good fortune when it comes to relationships and friendships in my life.” There's no cure for eczema. But your symptoms don't have to get in the way of your relationships. And you might be surprised by what happens when you’re comfortable with yourself and open about your condition.

Dating With Eczema Roungchun, who also has topical steroid withdrawal (TSW), met her current partner on Instagram. He’s also a part of the eczema and TSW community. (TSW is a condition in which you develop symptoms like burning, stinging, and bright red skin after you stop taking topical steroid medications.)