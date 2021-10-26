Claire Park, a pediatric nurse and mom to a 2-year-old in Atlanta, has been battling atopic dermatitis (AD) on her hands for years. But in the last 5, it’s gotten so bad that nighttime itching keeps her awake.

During the day, Park can keep her mind off the itch. But when she’s falling asleep it’s harder and she notices it more. “I keep thinking about it, and it keeps me awake,” she says.

She has plenty of company. Research has found that as many as 80% of children with atopic dermatitis have trouble sleeping because of it, and between one-third and 87% of adults do.

“People who have atopic dermatitis are often itchier at night, which disrupts their sleep,” says Melissa Piliang, MD, a dermatologist at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic.

The itch alone can wake you up. Or you may scratch yourself while still asleep, and that wakes you up. In extreme cases, Piliang says, you could wake up covered in blood from all the scratching.