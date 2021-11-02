Treating Hidradenitis Suppurativa With Biologics

By Kathryn Shusta, as told to Keri Wiginton I’m 29, and I have hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) on my thighs, stomach, and armpits. But the worst spots are under my breasts. I’ll get redness, irritation, and drainage. And lots of pain. Biologics bring down that inflammation and discomfort to a level I can manage. Right now, I take infliximab (Remicade), and I’ve had fewer flares while on it. When I do have one, it’s less severe. I’d like to have no flares. But for now, I’ll settle for getting through the day without taking prescription pain medication. My experience with HS and biologics has been quite a journey.

Going Undiagnosed I had my first flare when I was 10. It was a cyst on my butt. My pediatrician had no idea what it was. But he gave me an incision and drainage (I&D), which means he sliced it open to get rid of it. That’s a horrible experience to have as a child.

Soon after that first cyst, lesions showed up on my thighs and armpits. Generally, they would burst and drain. Pus and blood would ooze out. This cycle continued for years. I already had a lot of scar tissue buildup before I’d even graduated high school. Yet I still didn’t know what was going on.