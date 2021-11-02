Women are more likely to have hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), an inflammatory skin condition. Experts aren’t sure why. But your immune system, environment, and lifestyle likely all play a role. “And, of course, there’s a hormonal factor,” says Jennifer Hsiao, MD, a dermatologist and assistant clinical professor at UCLA. “Women with HS definitely have unique challenges surrounding events like menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause.” Here are some things to keep in mind.

Does Your Period Cause Hidradenitis Suppurativa Flares? Most of the time, Hsiao says, people tell her their menstrual flares happen the week right before their period starts. That’s when there’s a drop in estrogen and progesterone. Studies show anywhere from 43% to 77% of menstruating people with HS have premenstrual flares. But it’s unclear if that drop is what triggers it. There are lots of unanswered questions. But if premenstrual flares happen to you, there’s more than one way to manage your HS symptoms. “Since there is a hormonal drive to menstrual HS flares, you can’t expect to just treat that with an antibiotic or an immunomodulating or immunosuppressing medication,” Hsiao says. “You really need to target the root cause.”

A combined oral birth control is helpful for some people. Commonly, your doctor may want you to try a pill with high estrogen and an anti-androgenic progestin. “Everyone has androgens. Those include ‘male’ hormones like testosterone,” Hsiao says. “Currently, we think blocking these androgens may be helpful at preventing premenstrual HS flares.” Spironolactone is another choice. That’s a medication with anti-androgen activity that’s actually a common blood pressure drug. You can take it along with an oral birth control pill or by itself. If you get lesions in your groin, menstrual pads may be uncomfortable. If that’s the case, Hsiao says, consider tampons.