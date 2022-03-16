By Lauri Vargo, MD, assistant professor of dermatology, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, as told to Susan Bernstein Vitiligo is largely a chronic disease with an unpredictable course, so treatment can be challenging for many people. Every person responds differently to different medications. First, I establish their goals and expectations for their treatment. The mainstay of treatment for vitiligo starting out includes different topical creams, light therapy, and oral steroids. But the world of dermatology is ever-evolving, so new treatments are emerging now for vitiligo. If we need to, we can turn to a toolbox of newer treatments. There is a lot of good research and evidence behind some of our older therapies for vitiligo, and most dermatologists will start with these treatments.

Vitiligo May Be Autoimmune What causes vitiligo is still largely unknown. We think there’s an autoimmune component to it. Vitiligo is typically associated with other autoimmune conditions. Going through your history is extremely important in vitiligo. Autoimmune thyroid disease is one of the most common conditions we see in someone who has vitiligo.

There are some newer therapies for vitiligo, and I typically use those when we haven’t seen any improvement with the older treatments. We have to weigh all of the risks and benefits of any treatment. We have to think about the potential side effects of any treatment, and cost is also a big issue for some patients. There are many new and exciting medications in dermatology, but access to them can be a big barrier. Older therapies are better covered by insurance. I don’t want to offer someone a topical cream that they can’t afford when they go to pick it up at the pharmacy.