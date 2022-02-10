By Nada M. Elbuluk, MD, as told to Susan Bernstein

One of the most challenging aspects of generalized vitiligo is how much it will progress. This is different for each person. People who are newly diagnosed often ask: "How much will it spread or how stable will it be?" Some people may have stable disease for years. But others may have vitiligo that spreads at any point in their lifetime. If you’re on treatment, this can help your condition stay stable. If not, you can develop new patches.

[Choosing to camouflage vitiligo] is a very personal decision. Each person with vitiligo handles this differently. Some people want to conceal it. Other people are more comfortable with the way their skin looks and they don’t want to wear makeup. First, we will have a conversation about camouflage. I want to know how you feel emotionally about your skin’s appearance. I may also ask, "Do you want to begin treatment, or have your treatments not responded?" There are makeup products for vitiligo that you can acquire over the counter. Some people also use self-tanners that help to camouflage the areas of skin.

I also direct people to different support resources that are available, such as the Global Vitiligo Foundation. They have a section on their website about support resources for patients with vitiligo, as well as support groups across the nation. It may help you manage your feelings to meet with other people who also have vitiligo. Talking with others in a support group can be a very supportive, positive experience. There are online support groups for vitiligo, too. I try to suggest credible sources of information online.