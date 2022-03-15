By Alisha Archibald, as told to Kendall Morgan

I first realized that I had vitiligo in 2014. I was getting ready for work -- about to rush out the door -- and, while combing my hair, I saw a small white spot at my hairline. It was on my forehead, about the size of a dime. I thought, “I don’t think I burned myself with the curling iron.” I brushed at it, and it didn’t go away. Immediately, I knew what it was because my grandmother had vitiligo. She’s been gone for 10 years, but my thoughts went right to her.

At first, I didn’t do anything about it. I was afraid to tackle it. I was in denial, perhaps, and thought maybe it would just stay as that one spot. But within a couple of months, I started to notice other spots. I began inspecting my body all over. I thought about my grandmother and how she had hidden herself. Back then, people didn’t know what vitiligo was. They would stare. They hadn’t seen models with vitiligo before like we have now.